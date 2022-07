Posted: Jul 14, 2022 11:07 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2022 11:09 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) receives a plaque from the Correctional Peace Officers Association (CPOA) in honor of Corporal Kyle Davis.

In a statement, Sheriff Scott Owen said:

“We will proudly display this in memory of our fallen brother.”

Cpl. Davis died in the line of duty on March 25, 2021.

Photo courtesy: WCSO