Posted: Jul 14, 2022 11:16 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2022 11:18 AM

Garrett Giles

Three Caney Police Department employees pass their National Emergency Medical Technician testing.

Melissa Simmons, Kathryn Williams, and Jackie Lafferty completed the certification, which requires a lot of dedication, studying, testing and clinical work.

Practical and written testing was included in their testing.

Pictured below left to right:

Jackie Lafferty, Kathryn Williams, and Melissa Simmons