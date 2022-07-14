Posted: Jul 14, 2022 11:31 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2022 11:33 AM

Garrett Giles

The Caney Police Department (CPD) releases information about two arrests officers made on Thursday.

According to the CPD, Tyler Branstetter (pictured bottom left), 31, of Copan, is charged with criminal threat, possession of marijuana, and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body.

Meanwhile, 55-year-old Hank Wantland Jr. (pictured bottom right) faces a failure to appear charge. Wantland also faces possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, and violation of sexual offender registration act.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.