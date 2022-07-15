News
Bartlesville
Excessive Heat Prompts Jesus Burger Hiatus
Tom Davis
The heat has become an issue prompting the hiatus of the monthly Jesus Burger event hosted by Get Real Ministries.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble made the announcement out of an abundance of caution due to the excessive heat. The Gambles said that you can still get a Jesus Burger when you attend the Green Country Rodeo July 28, 29 and 30.
You can purchase your rodeo tickets at the Get Real Ministries resale shop, Get Real Thifty, on Second Street n Bartlesville across from Crossing 2nd. While you are there, you can purchase a raffle ticket for 100 pounds of meat from Rainey's. All clothing and other resale proceeds fund the outreach programs for Get Real Ministries.
