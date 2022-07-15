Posted: Jul 15, 2022 8:47 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2022 8:47 AM

Tom Davis

The heat has become an issue prompting the hiatus of the monthly Jesus Burger event hosted by Get Real Ministries.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble made the announcement out of an abundance of caution due to the excessive heat. The Gambles said that you can still get a Jesus Burger when you attend the Green Country Rodeo July 28, 29 and 30.