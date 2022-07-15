Posted: Jul 15, 2022 9:10 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2022 9:13 AM

Tom Davis

Former State Representative Earl Sears dropped by our Bartlesville Radio studios on Friday and he brought with him GOP US Senate candidate T.W. Shannon.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, T.W. Shannon, the former Oklahoma Speaker of the House, described himself as a lifelong Christian, conservative Oklahoman who believes in the power of capitalism and as going ALL IN for America.

Shannon said, "I’m tired of the woke left trying to cancel Americans like me who are Christians, conservatives, and capitalists. In order to win, we as conservatives have to go on the offensive."

Shannon said he has spent his life spreading the gospel of the power of capitalism and the goodness and opportunity this country has to offer.

Shannon faces Markwayne Mullin in the August runoff election. The winner will compete in the November general election.