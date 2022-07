Posted: Jul 15, 2022 9:25 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2022 11:48 AM

Tom Davis

UPDATE: US-75 southbound at 3900 road is back open at this time.

Original Report:

The southbound lanes of US Highway 75 are blocked due to a multiple vehicle accident south of county road W 3900. Please avoid the area! Deputies and OHP are responding.