Posted: Jul 15, 2022 12:26 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2022 1:03 PM

Garrett Giles

Representatives with Byrna Technologies, Inc. – a Massachusetts based company that draws on a long history of excellence in non-lethal weapons manufacturing locally – visits Bartlesville Radio.

Byrna is a less lethal self-defense company that provides products and training to consumers, law enforcement, private security and military. Training includes civilian self-defense and use-of-force concepts in law enforcement.

Josh Scirard, Byrna's Director of Law Enforcement Training says the goal is to offer products that everybody can own regardless of what state they live in, because their products are not considered firearms. Scirard says this allows those that live in a place where firearms are heavily regulated to have an alternative means to protect themselves. He says it can also be used by those that feel as if owning a lethal weapon is not an option.

One of Byrna's products is the "Launcher." Byrna's Wayne Moody says these devices are powered by CO2/high-pressured air. Moody says the Launcher shoots .68 caliber encapsulated projectiles, with some of their rounds having chemical agents. He says they have solid, kinetic rounds, too.

The consumer market is the most popular market for Byrna when it comes to selling the Launcher. Scirard says they have sold well over 150,000 Launcher's in the past couple of years into house across the United States. He says they have had a lot of success in educating the public about having safe self-defense options.

Jeremy Attaway, who also works in Byrna's Law Enforcement Training Division, says they offer formal training to police agencies across the country that wish to use more non-lethal options in the field through the company's line of products. He says local law enforcement can get ahold of Byrna at any time to inquire about training opportunities.

While training is highly recommended, it is not required for public buyers. Scirard says they put out pro tips every week as they continue to push safety education. He says they want you to know how and when to use the system properly.

The "Byrna Shield" is a popular item as well. This is a super light armored-panel that can be inserted into a backpack of any size. The shield is designed to stop every handgun round on the market today.

Scirard says the Byrna Shield is perfect for parents to purchase for their children to put in their backpacks as they head off to school. That being said, Scirard says the panel is a good product for the average citizen as well because statistics show that the majority of mass shootings/active shooter situations occur in commercial places. He says the product is applicable to everyone.

The trio dropped by Bartlesville Radio prior to heading to a law enforcement security class scheduled in Springfield, Missouri, on Thursday. Moody says they have been to just about every state in America. He says they have even left their homes in Texas to instruct a course in West Africa.

To learn more about Byrna Technologies, Inc., click here.