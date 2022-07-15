Posted: Jul 15, 2022 5:10 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2022 5:10 PM

Victoria Edwards

Since 1937, when the Pittman-Robertson Act was passed, conservation in our state has been primarily funded by an excise tax on sporting and fishing equipment. Now that funding is in jeopardy.

With the introduction of House Bill 8167 in the US House of Representatives this week, the excise tax faces elimination. State Senator Mark Allen, who chairs the Oklahoma Sportsman Caucus, says that losing the excise tax will cause our state to lose nearly 75% of our funding because for every dollar that Oklahoma puts into the conservation budget, we receive 3-dollars from the federal government.

Allen is encouraging all sportsmen to immediately contact their state representative to tell them to vote NO when the bill comes up for a vote.