Posted: Jul 15, 2022 5:16 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2022 5:16 PM

Victoria Edwards

Gas pricing has been falling in the past week. From a high of $4.59 in our listening area, it is now around $4.09. The reason for the falling prices is due to the oil barrel pricing dropping internationally to under $100. The drop is attributed to warnings from investors in the stock market that high gas prices are sending our economy into a recession by end of 2022.