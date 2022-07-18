Posted: Jul 18, 2022 1:03 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2022 1:03 PM

Ty Loftis

An energy management company that specializes in LED lighting gave a presentation during Monday morning’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting. The Board had discussed using a company back in April to become more energy efficient, but that firm has since went out of business. On Monday, a spokesperson for Megawatt Partners, LLC said that they had the ability to save the county a lot of money.

The Board was interested in moving forward and he will be reaching out to each commissioner via email. There is a grant available as well, which is due by the end of August.