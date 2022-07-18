Posted: Jul 18, 2022 1:30 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2022 2:08 PM

Ty Loftis / Garrett Giles

According to the PSO website, there are currently 872 customers without power in the City of Dewey and the surrounding area. That is down from 2,194 customers when we first learned of the outage a little more than an hour ago.

According to Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease, power at City Hall is still off. He says they have no further information regarding the cause of the outage nor the timeframe as to when power might be restored.

We will have more information on this story when it becomes available.