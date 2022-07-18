Posted: Jul 18, 2022 2:06 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2022 2:06 PM

Thomas Trumbly

The National Suicide Prevention hotline is planning a pilot program for individuals that suffers from an unhealthy mind or depressing thoughts.

This includes individuals who are with a permanent and submitted program similar to veteran’s therapy.

The suicide prevention program’s hotline phone number is now 988. For a quick call use this number if having suicidal thoughts.