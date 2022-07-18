Posted: Jul 18, 2022 3:04 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2022 3:04 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a 2019 warrant for first degree rape among other felony counts. Keiffe Aponte appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. The defendant is facing a total of three felony counts.

According to an affidavit, an 18-year-old female victim reported that Aponte had raped her. The victim claims there were at least 10 incidents with some occurring in Independence, Kansas and others taking place in Bartlesville.

The victim provided an address on 8th Street in Bartlesville where the alleged incidents occurred. BPD could not make contact with the defendant but a search warrant of the home showed that many of his personal items were in the residence. This residence is also within 2,000 feet of a school, which is not permitted due to the defendant being a registered sex offender.

Aponte agreed to a plea deal earlier this spring in Montgomery County court for incidents that occurred at an Independence motel. Aponte was also arrested for 2nd degree rape in North Carolina in 2012 for an incident involving a 16-year-old girl.

Bond for the defendant was set at $50,000. He is due back in court on August 12.