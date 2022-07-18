Posted: Jul 18, 2022 5:59 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2022 6:00 PM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Public Schools were recognized at the board of education meeting on Monday for being good stewards of their energy dollars.

Representatives from Centergistic,which is an energy conservation company, presented the BPS School Board with a plaque in recognition for saving $1,040,957 from July of 2019 to June of 2022 by using energy wisely and efficiently.

Centergistic pairs cutting edge proprietary energy management software together with our behavior-based energy conservation process to deliver healthier buildings and drive energy conservation across all client sites