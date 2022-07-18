News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jul 18, 2022 6:16 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2022 6:16 PM
Bartlesville Public Schools Are Prepared for Possible COVID Surge
Tom Davis
As COVID-19 transmission continues to increase throughout the state, the State Department of Health (OSDH) says hospitalizations are also increasing, but fortunately at a considerably slower pace than we have seen in previous surges.
With that in mind, the Bartlesville Publisc Schools Board of Education at their meeting Monday evening got a refresher cours on protocols from the Pandemic Response Task Force Chair, Granger Meador.
First, and foresmost, masking will never be mandatory but it will be recommended at times of high community spred levels. Secondly, there will be no quaratines, but isolations will be expected at times.
There are no district-wide metrics due to summer break, but the city numbers indicate we might be moving from the Green or low level to the Yellow or medium level soon with 44 cases per 100,000 people. Fifty cases is the threshold for moving to the Yellow level.
