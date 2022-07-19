News
Posted: Jul 19, 2022 5:40 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2022 5:46 AM
Delaware Man Arrested on Burglary Warrant
KGGF
A Delaware man is arrested on a warrant for burglary.
42-year-old Justin Swalley was arrested by the South Coffeyville Police Department on a burglary charge requested by the Nowata County Sheriff's Office. The charge was filed on June 8th for an incident that occurred in Lenapah. Swalley is accused of burglarizing a mobile home and was caught on a trail camera running away from the residence.
Swalley is a non-tribal member but his co-conspirators in this incident are tribal members. Swalley charges were filed by the Nowata County District Attorney and he is jailed on a $5,000 bond. The others are awaiting review from the Cherokee Nation Attorney General's offices.
