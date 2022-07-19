Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Jul 19, 2022

Delaware Man Arrested on Burglary Warrant

A Delaware man is arrested on a warrant for burglary.

 

42-year-old Justin Swalley was arrested by the South Coffeyville Police Department on a burglary charge requested by the Nowata County Sheriff's Office. The charge was filed on June 8th for an incident that occurred in Lenapah. Swalley is accused of burglarizing a mobile home and was caught on a trail camera running away from the residence.

 

Swalley is a non-tribal member but his co-conspirators in this incident are tribal members. Swalley charges were filed by the Nowata County District Attorney and he is jailed on a $5,000 bond. The others are awaiting review from the Cherokee Nation Attorney General's offices.


