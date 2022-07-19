News
Three Arrested for Drugs in Caney
Two Kansans and an Oklahoman are arrested in Caney on drug charges.
Over the weekend, Caney Police Officers conducted a traffic stop for a car traveling 46mph in a 35mph zone. During the stop, officers identified the driver, Michaela Webber, of McAlester and passengers Jordan and Leslie Hartley of Coffeyville. A Caney PD K9 officer arrived and alerted on the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and located two handguns, around 144 grams of what officers believe to be marijuana and THC vape pens.
Webber was arrested for speeding, driving with expired registration and possession of Marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Leslie Hartley was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Jordan Hartley was arrested for criminal use of a firearm and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
