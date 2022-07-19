Posted: Jul 19, 2022 8:30 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2022 8:30 AM

Victoria Edwards

Washington County Emergency Management has issued a heat stroke and exhaustion advisory for this week and coming weeks when temperatures are expected to continue at high levels.

To avoid stroke and exhaustion, the most important thing to do is stay hydrated with water. Secondly, limit your time outdoors and if you must be outside, take breaks often to re-hydrate and sit in a shaded area.

Also NEVER leave children or elderly or pets in closed vehicles or allow them to remain outside of extended times.

Finally, try to wear light-weight and loose-fitting clothing in light colors.

If your power should go down or if your air conditioning system needs repairs, find a public place like a library or store where you can spend some time away from the heat in your house.

Throughout the days ahead, make an agreement with neighbors or family not living with you to check on each other often. In the event of someone suffering from heat stroke or exhaustion, seek medical attention immediately.