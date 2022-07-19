News
Bartlesville
City Matters with Mayor Dale Copeland
Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland appeared Tuesday on CITY MATTERS where he gave us a review of the many things the city council has addressed recently inlcuding the budget, the funny taste in the water and the rate increases for water that we have covered over the past few weeks.
Mayor Copeland reminded potential city council candidates they have from August 1st through the 3rd to file their paperwork. When asked if he was running again, Mayor Copeland said with a grin that he probably will.
Mayor Copeland also reminded listeners that you can dispose of your old electronics at a free event coming up on September 17, at the Sooner Park Pool parking lot.
