Posted: Jul 19, 2022 8:43 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2022 8:43 AM

Victoria Edwards

The City of Bartlesville will be voting in the November election on all five councilmember wards. The wards will be two-year terms that begin in December 2022 and run through December 2024.

The Washington County Election Board has announced that candidate filings will be taken beginning Monday, August 1 and end on Wednesday, August 3.

Declarations of Candidacy forms should be downloaded from the State Election Board website at Oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting the County Election Board office at 918-337-2850. Forms can be submitted in person to the County Election Board at 401 South Johnstone Avenue, Suite 4 in the Bartlesville City Hall Building during regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 4 pm.

Contests of Candidacy may be filed between August 1 and Friday, August 5. A Contest of Candidacy can only be filed by another candidate for the office unless the candidate files unopposed.