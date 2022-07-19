Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Declarations of Candidacy for All Wards

City of Bartlesville Council Openings

Victoria Edwards

The City of Bartlesville will be voting in the November election on all five councilmember wards. The wards will be two-year terms that begin in December 2022 and run through December 2024.

The Washington County Election Board has announced that candidate filings will be taken beginning Monday, August 1 and end on Wednesday, August 3.

Declarations of Candidacy forms should be downloaded from the State Election Board website at Oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting the County Election Board office at 918-337-2850. Forms can be submitted in person to the County Election Board at 401 South Johnstone Avenue, Suite 4 in the Bartlesville City Hall Building during regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 4 pm.

Contests of Candidacy may be filed between August 1 and Friday, August 5. A Contest of Candidacy can only be filed by another candidate for the office unless the candidate files unopposed.


