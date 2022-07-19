Posted: Jul 19, 2022 1:47 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2022 1:47 PM

Ty Loftis

A summer scavenger hunt is being put on by the Osage Nation Prevention Program through Saturday, July 20th. For those who complete all missions, they will be entered for a chance to win door prizes and other drawings.

In order to play, download the Goosechase App at which time you will have the ability to play as a guest or create an account. You can then search for the game on the App or type in the game code, which is J56J97. For more information regarding the ongoing scavenger hunt, call 918-287-5595.