Posted: Jul 19, 2022 2:13 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2022 3:00 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Dewey and parts of northern Bartlesville have been experiencing struggles with keeping the lights on because of a bird.

According to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) Information Officer Wayne Greene, a dove damaged a substation in the Dewey area on Monday. That left over 2,000 people without power.

While PSO was able to repair the damage, Greene says the power lines tripped off when they re-energized the lines. He says this was caused by excessive demand.

Similar issues were handled on Tuesday, but power is believed to be restored to PSO customers in Dewey and northern Bartlesville.

Greene says PSO appreciates your patience as they work as hard as they can to restore power to your home safely.

PSO customers are not encouraged to reduce power at this time. Greene says the power outage issues should be resolved. He says they understand that people need power to cool their homes during this record heat as they go about living their lives.

Greene says PSO is completely sympathetic during this time of urgency and extreme heat. He says they are working diligently to keep the lights on for you and your family.