Posted: Jul 19, 2022 2:24 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2022 3:45 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a first degree burglary case in rural Sand Springs.

A male and female are suspects in a burglary that occurred around Shell Creek Rd. and N. 129th W. Ave. The male is caucasian, heavy-set and has several tattoos on his chest and right arm. The female is a thin caucasian and was wearing a dark-colored tank top at the time of the burglary. The two appeared to be driving a late 1990's, early 2000's Chevy pickup that is tan in color.

If you have any information regarding the case, you are asked to call the Osage County Sheriff's at 918-287-3131.

(Photos Courtesy of Osage County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page.)