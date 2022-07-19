Posted: Jul 19, 2022 3:17 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2022 3:17 PM

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure. Nazir Manning appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday where the felony charge was presented. Manning was brought in on a warrant for the alleged incident which occurred on January 17.

According to an affidavit, a victim reported that the incident occurred at a hotel on the 3800 block of Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville. The woman reported that male was looking at his phone and exposing himself on the third floor stair well. She stated that he noticed her and continued to touch his genitals.

During a forensic interview Manning denied the allegations. The defendant’s physical descriptions matched the figure seen on the footage. Bond for Manning was set at $10,000. He has already hired an attorney for this matter.