Posted: Jul 20, 2022 4:59 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2022 5:01 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Health Department will offer a Back-to-School Immunization Clinic from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 5121 SE Jacquelyn Lane in Bartlesville.

The clinic will take place while supplies last. Minors must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Walk-ins will be welcome.

The health department provides childhood immunizations with no out-of-pocket cost to children, birth through 18 years of age. Children are eligible to receive vaccines through Vaccines for Children (VFC) if they are SoonerCare eligible, uninsured, American Indian or Alaska Native, or underinsured. Private insurance will be billed at the time of service for those children covered under those plans.

Questions? Call 918.335.3005.