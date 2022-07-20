Posted: Jul 20, 2022 5:59 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2022 6:52 AM

Garrett Giles

Avery Frix of Muskogee is preparing to face Republican challenger Josh Brecheen in the GOP Runoff Election scheduled for Tuesday, August 23.

Appearing on Community Connection on Wednesday, Frix says he is committed to serving Bartlesville and all of Congressional District 2 as your next Congressman. Frix says he is a pro-Trump candidate that looks to put America first. He says we have to get back to having energy independence and bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States.

Frix added that it is his goal to get America's budget balanced while securing the southern border. He says we have to get back to America first values.

As he looks to Washington D.C., Frix sees common sense going out the door with the left-wing agenda being played out. Frix says we have to fight to take our country back for the next generation. He says there will be nothing left if we don't take a stand, which is why our upcoming elections are so important.

When it comes to addressing the McGirt decision, Frix says everyone needs to gather around the table to find a solution to challenges everyone is facing. Frix says he is prepared to introduce legislation or any other means necessary to help everyone impacted by McGirt. He says he will continue to monitor the cases that come from the decision as we move forward.

Frix has served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives for six years where he chaired the committee on transportation. He also owns a small family construction business in Muskogee.

During his time on the transportation committee, Frix says Oklahoma entered the national Top 10 list for bridge conditions. Frix says Oklahoma's infrastructure has a long way to go, but it's getting there. He says he will be focused on improving infrastructure needs further.

If you wish to volunteer, donate or pray, Frix invites you to visit his website. You can also follow Frix on Facebook.