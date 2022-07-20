News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jul 20, 2022 9:54 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2022 9:54 AM
City of Bartlesville Announces Employee of the Month
Ty Loftis
The City of Bartlesville has announced its Employee of the Month as Street Department Maintenance Worker E.J. Prichard. The City Employee Advisory Committee gave Prichard the recognition after assisting a motorist whose tire had went flat.
City Manager Mike Bailey presented Prichard with the awards that come with this honor. If you would like to nominate someone as a City of Bartlesville Employee of the Month, send an email to EAC@cityofbartlesville.org.
(Photo Courtesy of City of Bartlesville.)
