Posted: Jul 20, 2022 10:43 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2022 10:43 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reminding Oklahomans that COVID-19 cases are increasing across the state and that there are ways to protect yourself from the virus. They say that with at-home tests, it is difficult to say just how many cases there are, but they can say transmissions and hospitalizations are increasing. Commissioner of Health Keith Reed had this to say on where things stand:

“One of the best things you can do if you are symptomatic is to test and stay home. Taking these precautions will help reduce community transmission. Additionally, there are tools available you can choose to use to protect yourself including good handwashing, testing, vaccination and wearing a mask in high-risk areas.”

You can learn more at Oklahoma.gov/health.