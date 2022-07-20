Posted: Jul 20, 2022 1:05 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2022 1:05 PM

Ty Loftis

The 76th edition of Cavalcade is well underway at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska and things are going off without a hitch. People have been coming in since last Friday and Chairman Jeff Bute says being able to put on the world’s largest amateur rodeo in Osage County is an honor.

With the heat, Bute says he and his team are doing everything within their power to keep the public and animals safe. He added that with them having it this late in the year, it always makes for warmer weather.

Morning and evening rodeo performances will continue through the weekend, as will nightly concerts following the rodeo events. The Cavalcade Parade is set to take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday. If you have yet to get tickets, you can do so at the gate or go to cavalcaderodeo.com.