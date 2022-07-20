Posted: Jul 20, 2022 1:23 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2022 1:24 PM

Ty Loftis

A male juvenile slipped loose from a deputy as he was in the process of being relocated to a juvenile facility in another county. He is currently at large, but not an immediate threat to the public at large.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the juvenile, but there is no active manhunt underway. The office of juvenile affairs has been notified. Anyone who may have information related to the case is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 918-337-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 918-336-2583.