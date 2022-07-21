Posted: Jul 21, 2022 7:19 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2022 7:23 AM

Garrett Giles

Four Tri County Tech educators receive state-wide honors from Oklahoma ACTE (OkACTE).

Teacher Prep Instructor Shelly Stephens received the New Teacher of the Year (FACS) award while Early Care and Education Instructor Jolene Bryant earned Teacher of the Year (FACS) honors.

Postsecondary Teacher of the Year (HES/BMITE) awards went to Practical Nursing Instructor Kebi Allen and Computer Repair and Networking Instructor Jeannette Slater.

Tri County Tech is proud of these educators for their dedication.

Photos below courtesy of Tri County Tech: