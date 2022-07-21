Posted: Jul 21, 2022 9:42 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2022 9:42 AM

Garrett Giles

A retired Bartlesville icon donates a collection of photographs to Elder Care for display purposes.

Appearing as a guest on Doenges Car Talk on Thursday, Development Director Angie Thompson said Jerry Poppenhouse donated the pictures to Elder Care. Thompson said they have partnered with the Bartlesville Community Center (BCC) to display the collection throughout the month of August. She says they will hold a special reception with Poppenhouse present on Thursday, August 11, from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the BCC.

Thompson said Poppenhouse is excited to be back in Bartlesville and see old friends again. She said you can RSVP to go to the reception by calling Elder Care at 918.336.8500.

The BCC is located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard. The photo display should be up by August 1.