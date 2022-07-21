Posted: Jul 21, 2022 9:58 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2022 10:06 AM

Garrett Giles

The Young Professionals of Bartlesville (YPB) is gearing up for the Hot Street Party on Friday night.

The Doenges Family of Autos will be in attendance. Jason Brimer with Doenges invites you to come out and celebrate with them at Unity Square, located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard, from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. Brimer says there will be booths, vendors and inflatables for the kids. He says the Doenges Family of Autos will be displaying one of the demonstration F-150 Lightning's.

The F-150 Lighting is all electric. Brimer says the vehicle can go 0 to 60 miles per hour in under 4.5 secs. He says you can power an entire house or construction site with this all-electric F-150.

The Doenges Family of Autos has the F-150 Lightning for six months. Brimer says they can't sell the F-150 Lightning. He says they only have the vehicle for testing purposes.

If you are unable to come out to the Hot Street Party but want to check out the F-150 Lightning, you can drop by the dealership, located at 1901 SE Washington Boulevard.