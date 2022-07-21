Posted: Jul 21, 2022 10:39 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2022 10:39 AM

Victoria Edwards

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is waging a war on obesity. In a statement released by the department, Fahad Kahn-Director of Community Analysis, a group within the OSDH says that “the increased obesity rate is alarming for Oklahomans as individuals and as a state for a number of reasons.” He went on to name increases in chronic conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, strokes and some cancers as having a higher level of prevalence that has caused medical expenditures within the city to top $1 billion per year.

Since 2019, OSDH has been tracking obesity rates and the impact of obesity on health issues for the potential release of a state-wide health plan. The work continued during the COVID pandemic. The plan has now been released for public review and can be found at https://oklahoma.gov/health-education/community-outreach/community-development-services/physical-activity-and-nutrition.html.

Khan says the importance of individuals taking responsibility to avoid gaining weight and to lose excess weight is still the most important part of controlling obesity but the report now gives state officials the information it needs to begin making a plan that can be implemented as a state health policy if legislature determines it is important to do so.