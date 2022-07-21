Posted: Jul 21, 2022 2:18 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2022 2:18 PM

Victoria Edwards

Washington County Emergency Management is asking for donations of Gatorade from residents in the county. The sports drink will be distributed to firefighters when they go out on calls during the extended heat wave. Small bottles are preferred because they are easy to transport but any size bottle is welcome. You can drop off the bottles at the Emergency Operations Center at 3921 SE Adams Boulevard near the Wal-Mart in Bartlesville. If you have a fire station near your home or business, you can deliver them directly to the station. The Operations Center says they will even arrange a pick up from your home or business if you call 918-331-2710.