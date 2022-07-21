News
Posted: Jul 21, 2022 2:29 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2022 2:29 PM
Online Suicide Prevention Course Available
The Osage Nation, in partnership with the Pawhuska Business Development Center, is encouraging all people to take the LivingWorks Start course to learn about suicidal behavior and how to prevent it in family and friends. The course is offered online only and can be completed on any device. The course is FREE. You do not have to be a member of a Native American tribe to take the course but the Osage Nation is encouraging all indigenous people to take the course because there has been a significant increase in suicides on reservations and among Native Americans. To register for the course, visit forms.osagenation-nsn.gov. If you need access to a computer, you can reserve one at Pawhuska Business Development Center by calling 918-287-3357.
« Back to News