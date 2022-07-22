Posted: Jul 22, 2022 10:41 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2022 10:41 AM

Victoria Edwards

A lone woman protesting the overturn of Roe versus Wade stood outside the Washington County Courthouse in Bartlesville on Friday morning, shouting “MY BODY – MY CHOICE” to passing vehicles and pedestrians.

Ashley Romo-Ruiz, age 28 and a mother of three, held up a sign with a hanger symbol as part of her protest. Romo-Ruiz says she is upset that Roe vs Wade was overturned and hopes that by protesting she can educate others on the importance of abortion being a medical procedure.

When asked if she thought men should take responsibility for their part in a pregnancy, she said she does not think men need to be forced into preventative measures because it is the responsibility of the woman to protect her own rights.