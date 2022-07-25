Posted: Jul 25, 2022 10:29 AMUpdated: Jul 25, 2022 10:29 AM

Victoria Edwards

Washington County Commissioners, in partnership with the Washington County Emergency Management Office, is issuing a BURN BAN throughout the county, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

The ban will last 14 days and could be extended if rain does not rehydrate the ground in the next few weeks.

During the ban, it is unlawful for any person to set fire to any forest, grass, crop or other wildlands. You also cannot start a campfire or bonfire, burn trash or any material outside. Failure to obey the ban could result in a fine of $500 per incident and/or imprisonment for up to one year or both. Those found guilty would have a misdemeanor on their public record.

The only exceptions are that you can grill or cook outdoors only on a hard surface that is fire proof or cannot catch fire and the surface must be at least 10 feet square and free of any items that could catch a spark and erupt in fire. Also, you cannot weld, grind or use a gas torch while working unless you are working with a second person who is dedicated to watching for sparks and fire and you must have the appropriate materials to put out the fire should one start.