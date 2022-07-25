Posted: Jul 25, 2022 10:36 AMUpdated: Jul 25, 2022 10:36 AM

Victoria Edwards

During the weekly meeting of the Washington County Commissioners' meeting on July 25, ARPA funds were reviewed and approved for the on-going upgrade of the county's communications system that is used by both the sheriff's office and Emergency Management.

Kory Cox, Director of the Emergency Management Department, said the upgrade is necessary because by 2025 federal law will require the P-25 standards be implemented nationwide. These standards mean that all communications and equipment must faciliate digital relays. Jerry Kelley stated that by upgrading now rather than later, the equipment being purchased can work with both analog and digital platforms. Sheriff Scott Owen echoed the need for the upgrade by stating that some city law enforcement departments are already on digital and that makes it difficult to communicate when a criminal or other situation crosses into Washington County and the Sheriff's department must get involved.

Kelly also pointed out that by implementing early we could escape the problems of supply chain disruptions and extra costs due to inflation.

The request was passed unanimously by the three commissioners.