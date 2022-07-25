Posted: Jul 25, 2022 1:46 PMUpdated: Jul 25, 2022 1:46 PM

Ty Loftis

Youth and Family Services of Washington County recently received a generous donation of $4,500 from the Arvest Foundation. The funds will help provide care to children and support to families through the mission of Youth and Family Services to serve and strengthen both youth and families. Executive Director for Youth and Family Services, Katie Wilson had this to say on the donation:

“Our appreciation for this generous donation goes beyond what words can describe. We are humbled by the altruism and generosity shown through this donation. Youth and Family Services could not continue our mission without the ongoing support from the community, like this from Arvest Foundation.”

The goal of the Arvest Foundation is to provide funding for grantees who are looking to make a positive change for others.

(Photo Courtesy of Arvest Foundation.)