Posted: Jul 25, 2022 2:58 PMUpdated: Jul 25, 2022 2:58 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, it was time to extend Interim Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore's contract for more 30 more days. The Board opted to extend that contract for an additional 30 days pending some language be changed to the contract and during discussion, Moore informed the Board what she has been working on since she has been in office.

Moore is serving as the tourism director on an interim basis after she took over for Kelly Bland, who resigned earlier this year.