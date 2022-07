Posted: Jul 26, 2022 12:21 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2022 1:07 PM

Ty Loftis

A semi-truck ran into some power lines and that is causing traffic to be backed up along Highway 75 and Price Rd. Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings has more on what happened early Tuesday afternoon.

Crews had the road back open by 2 p.m.