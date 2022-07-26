Posted: Jul 26, 2022 12:28 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2022 12:28 PM

Victoria Edwards

Donations of new shoes and funds to purchase shoes are being taken through July 27 as part of a Back to School event sponsored by the Black Link Magazine. Shoes are needed for pre-K through high school.

You can drop off shoes or funds at the A-Plus Barber Shop at 416 SE Washington Blvd in Bartlesville, next to the UPS store.