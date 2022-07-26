Posted: Jul 26, 2022 1:26 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2022 1:26 PM

Victoria Edwards

Beth Reed, Chair of the Board of the Constantine Theater located in Pawhuska, appeared on ONE ON ONE WITH A PROFESSIONAL on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 to discuss the theater and what it has to offer.

She said the history of the theater is important because it was the reason why so many people are adamant in keeping it open.

Reed said there are so many things that the theater can do for individuals or groups who are considering where to have an event.