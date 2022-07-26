Posted: Jul 26, 2022 2:48 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2022 2:48 PM

Ty Loftis

During Monday morning's Community Connection program on KWON, Assistant Director of Community Development Greg Collins gave an update on ongoing projects around town. He said that while you can't see the progress from the outside, the Veteran's Administration Clinic is coming along nicely along Frank Phillips Blvd, as is the Wendy's. Collins added that Bricktown Brewery has finally opened and gave an update on some of the projects taking place along Highway 75.

Collins added that the Arby's along Frank Phillips Blvd. recently applied for and received a permit to begin construction, much like Wendy's.