Posted: Jul 26, 2022 2:55 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2022 2:55 PM

Max Gross

A former Caney High School employee was arrested after make threats to shoot school employees. The Caney Police Department reportedly arrested the suspect, John Swalley of Caney for his alleged actions. At this time no charges have been officially filed against Swalley.

According to a CPD release, a private citizen reported that Swalley had made a threat to shoot school employees. He was located in the school’s administration building, which was promptly evacuated after the threat was made. CPD was able to take in the suspect without any incident.

Officers then conducted interviews with employees who were present when the alleged threats were made. They determined there was enough evidence to arrest Swalley on two complaints of aggravated criminal threats.