Victoria Edwards

The City of Bartlesville is taking applications from residents who want to serve the city as volunteers to help the city’s development.

Current openings exist on the Convention and Visitors Bureau Board and on the White Rose Cemetery Board.

To apply for the positions, go to cityofbartlesville.org or pick up an application at City Hall, 401 South Johnstone Ave on the second floor.http://cityofbartlesville.org