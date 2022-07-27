Posted: Jul 27, 2022 6:53 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2022 6:53 AM

Victoria Edwards

The package may say “flushable” but the City of Bartlesville is saying “don’t’ believe it.” Water Utilities director Terry Lauritsen has issued a warning in the City of Bartlesville newsletter that there are some items causing havoc with the city’s sewer system. Flushable wipes are one item. Other items are fats, oils and grease. Items that contain fats, oils and grease can also cause problems, such as cleaning and beauty products. Dental floss, cotton balls, Q-tips and clumps of hair cause further issues.

According to Lauritsen, there are only two things tht should be flushed down a toilet: human waste and toilet paper. As for garbage, make sure you chop it up with a disposal blade and if it is extremely greasy, put it in a trash can rather than down the drain.