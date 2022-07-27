Posted: Jul 27, 2022 10:27 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2022 10:27 AM

Ty Loftis

Orphaned wells have been leaking methane carbon into the atmosphere across the Osage Nation for years. The Osage Nation has steppes up to help clean that up. Federal dollars totaling $3,000,000 through the Osage Nation of Self Governance and the Osage Minerals Council was able to plug 82 of those wells. In June, they received just over 1.1 million dollars to continue that cleanup process. Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear had this to say on the work that is being done:

“This is a great example of how the Office of the Chiefs, Executive Staff and the Minerals Council can work together to protect our Osage Minerals Estate.”

Orphaned wells are oil and gas wells that are abandoned by fossil fuel extractors and these wells have been disabled because of economic problems.