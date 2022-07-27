Posted: Jul 27, 2022 11:53 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2022 11:53 AM

Max Gross

Road closures as a part of the Cherokee Bridge Project will be coming next week. Starting August 1, Tuxedo Boulevard between Delaware and Cherokee Avenue will be to facilitate sewer and water line work associated with the Cherokee Bridge Reconstruction Project. Bartlesville Community Development Director Lisa Beeman talks about the project.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation project includes replacing the State-owned bridge, also known as State Highway 123 Bridge, over the Caney River and realigning the bridge/intersection east of its current location, at Tuxedo Boulevard and Delaware Avenue.